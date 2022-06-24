Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

