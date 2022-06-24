Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

