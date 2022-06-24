Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.