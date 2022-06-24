Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

