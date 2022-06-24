Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

