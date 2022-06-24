MCIA Inc Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

