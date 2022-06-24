FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $388.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.20 and its 200 day moving average is $416.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $326.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.22.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

