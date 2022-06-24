Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Trimmed by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,376 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

