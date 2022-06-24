Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 6.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $71,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

