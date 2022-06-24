InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

