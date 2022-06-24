Community Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,481,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,835.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,257.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,795.01 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

