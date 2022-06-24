Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 21.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $284.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

