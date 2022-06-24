YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Comcast by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 81,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 59,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

