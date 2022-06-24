First Command Bank Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.