YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,787 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

