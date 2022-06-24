YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $91.76 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

