First Command Bank Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Command Bank grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,029 shares of company stock worth $47,457,145 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

