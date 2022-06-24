First Command Bank Purchases 1,810 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Command Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.