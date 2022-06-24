YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,909 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

