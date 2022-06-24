First Command Bank Has $310,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 325,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 433,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

