YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.