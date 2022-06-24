McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

