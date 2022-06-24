Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $63.90 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,530 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

