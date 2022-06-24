946 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.85. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

