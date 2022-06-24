Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $400,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.11. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

