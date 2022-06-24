Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

