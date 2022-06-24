Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 80,576 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.