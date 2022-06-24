Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

