Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $391.25 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

