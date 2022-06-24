Glassman Wealth Services Has $375,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.