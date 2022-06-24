Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 789 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $333.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

