Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 13.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 230,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,841,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.