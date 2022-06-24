Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,594.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

