Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,875 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,365,000 after buying an additional 257,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

