T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.