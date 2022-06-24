Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,334,537 shares of company stock valued at $916,266,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

