CNB Bank Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

