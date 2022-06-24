Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.71 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

