UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.14. The company has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.