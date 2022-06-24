Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

