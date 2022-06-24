Investors Research Corp Sells 1,093 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.