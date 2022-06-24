Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.