Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

