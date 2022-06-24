Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,600.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

