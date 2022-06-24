Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

