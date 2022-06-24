Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

