Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.49 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.