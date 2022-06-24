AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.41

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after buying an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 657,337 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

