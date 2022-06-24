NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

