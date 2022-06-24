iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.